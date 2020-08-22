A fresh alert has been issued to elderly and vulnerable people over fears that fraudsters might pretend to be from TV Licensing to con them out of money.

Here's what you need to know - and how to stay safe.

What has happened?

From Saturday, August 1, those over the age of 75 now need to pay for a TV Licence.

Officla letters are being sent out to those affected, asking for TV licence payment.

Cumbria Trading Standards said: "TV Licensing have started sending letters to anyone aged 75+ asking them to either pay for their TV licence or apply for a free one.

"This is open to abuse by scammers, so please be careful & check out the information below to help you spot potential TV Licence scams.

"Make sure to share the message with any of your elderly or vulnerable family, friends or neighbours."

While the warning was issued by Cumbria Trading Standards, anyone across the UK should be vigilant.

Anyone who recieves a letter has been advised to check that it includes the recipients licence number, title and last name.

As a reminder, payment options will only be by post, using the address TV Licensing, PO Box 578, Darlington, DL98 1AN; online at tvl.co.uk/75pay or tv1.co.uk/75apply or by phone at 0300 790 6151.

What have TV Licensing said?

According to TV Licensing, any suspicious emails or letters can be forwarded to report@phishing.gov.uk as part of their Suspicious Email Reporting Service and they will investigate.

The advice on their website adds: "Occasionally we may call you if there’s a problem with your TV Licence.

"This will usually be about a missed payment, a cancelled Direct Debit, or a reminder to renew.

"We’ll call you from either 0300 790 6075, 0300 555 0285 or 0300 555 0355.

"If you’re not sure the call is genuine, don’t provide any personal information. You can also sign in to view your licence or payment plan.

"If you’ve contacted us with a query, one of our team may call you back to discuss it.

"This may be from a withheld number, but the call will only be regarding the query you’ve raised."

For more information, visit www.tvlicensing.co.uk.