A ban on evictions during the coronavirus crisis will be extended, the UK Government has announced.

The eviction ban has been in place since March, acting as a protection against those that fall behind on their rent during the pandemic.

The ban was due to end on August 23 but has now been extended to September 20, giving renters a four-week reprieve.

Prior to the UK Government's U-turn, a council spokesperson said Pembrokeshire County Council had concerns about the end of the ban.

"We do have some concerns as, due to Covid-19, we are already working with many more people affected by homelessness than we would normally," they said.

UK Housing minister Robert Jenrick made the extension announcement earlier today

"We always consider eviction to be an action of last resort and in 2019 - 2020 there were only 12 evictions from council properties.

"We will continue this last resort approach when the legislation reverts back."

Asked what steps the council had taken to prevent renters falling into homelessness, the spokesperson said they had a range of services, and are currently supporting over 200 people via the Homelessness Prevention and Advice services.

They said: "We have recently created some new roles of “visiting officers” who provide early support advice and intervention if people are starting to have any difficulties making their rent payments.

"They will be working with people to ensure customers have access to support and housing benefits."

They are also promoting initiatives such as the Dwr Cymru Welsh Water Help U campaign which caps the amount people pay for their water bills. The current annual “Help U” charge is £250.00 (£108 for water, £142 for sewerage).

"We also have a service level agreement with the Citizens Advice Bureau to provide information and advice to tenants," they added.

"These initiatives are all aimed to increase the income available to families which should avoid people falling into debt/rent arrears which can lead to evictions."

Anyone experiencing difficulties is urged to make contact with the council as early as possible, the spokesperson said.

Since July, residents of Wales have also benefited from a six-month notice period. As part of today's announcement, England has followed Wales' example and also introduced a six-month notice period.

This notice period means that unless a private tenant is being evicted on the grounds of anti-social behaviour (ASB), they will be entitled to six months’ notice.

The extension should offer tenants additional time to work with services to find alternative accommodation and avoid more people needing temporary accommodation, the council spokesperson said.

Adding: "It is very important that tenants contact us for support as early as possible if they are facing eviction so we plan ahead with them."

A spokesperson for the Welsh Government said they welcomed the UK Government's extension.

“We support the UK Government extending the suspension of evictions, which is a non-devolved matter," they said. "In Wales we have already extended notice periods to six months until the end of September, excluding evictions on the grounds of ASB.

"Should landlords choose to issue notices now, the increased notice periods will ensure tenants, and the homelessness services that support them, have more time to find a new home.

Anyone who receives an eviciton notice is advised to contact Pembrokeshire County Council, Citizens Advice or Shelter Cymru

The spokesperson added: "We are concerned about the increase in rent arrears and have called on the UK Government to amend the welfare system to; abolish the five-week wait for the first payment of Universal Credit, stop the two-child limit policy, end the benefit cap and extend discretionary housing payments to those people who are not entitled to Housing Benefit or Universal Credit, but who may be on a low income and facing difficulties meeting housing-related costs as a result of Covid-19.

"We will continue to work closely with stakeholders to monitor impacts in the rented sector.”