STORYTIME with a drag queen and an LGBTea party are just two of the events taking place in a celebration of diversity in the week ahead.

NHS Wales is collaborating with Pride Cymru to mark NHS Wales Virtual Pride Week, which gets underway on Monday August 24.

It celebrates diversity and inclusion in the NHS workforce and our communities and Hywel Dda Health Board is proud to be involved and to encourage people to join them in taking part to to support LGBTQ+ staff and patients throughout the area.

How about hosting an LGBTea party on Thursday August 27, at 11am and logging on to Teams to share your celebrations?

You could join in with the LGBT film festival night that evening, or maybe listen to the intersectionality and gender diversity panel discussion on the Wednesday, or get a team together to take part in the LGBT quiz on the Friday night.

Here's the full line-up of events:

* Monday 24th – NHS Wales LGBT+ poet booklet and winning poem reading

*Wednesday 26th – Gender identity panel discussion

* Thursday 27th – LGBTea Time discussion session, Join MSTeams meetings at 11am or 3pm.

*Thursday 27th - LGBT+ film festival, 7pm and 9pm

*Friday 28th – NHS Wales LGBT quiz night

*Saturday 29th – NHS Wales supports Pride Cymru, Pride Cymru updates.

Anna Bird, assistant director of strategic partnerships, said: “The health board is a long-standing Stonewall Diversity Champion and recently purchased rainbow flags and lanyards for staff, reinforcing the health board’s commitment towards being an LGBT inclusive employer.

“We’re pleased to be working with other organisations across Wales to support Pride Cymru, and hope that our own health board staff will get involved both national events, but also in our own staff network Enfys.”

For more information on reserving your place or taking part in any of these events, email LGBT.historymonth@wales.nhs.uk

To find out more about the Hywel Dda Enfys staff network, follow them on Twitter @HDdaLGBTQ