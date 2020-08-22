DETERMINED fundraisers across Haverfordwest are set to unite against cancer by taking part in a special Race for Life weekend this September.

Organisers Cancer Research UK cancelled all 400 mass participation events in 2020 to protect the country’s health during the COVID-19 outbreak – and this included the Race for Life 5K at Scolton Manor, Bethlehem, which had been due to take place on Sunday, June 28. The charity is expecting a staggering £160 million drop in income in the year ahead with a £44 million cut to life-saving research funding already in 2020.

Now to help tackle the devastating loss, undeterred women and men are vowing to raise funds by completing their own Race for Life 5K in their nearest green space on Saturday, September 26. They plan to take part outdoors either alone or in small, socially distanced groups - but all on the same day - to help people with cancer. Supporters can visit raceforlife.org and sign up free for a “Very 2020 Race for Life”.

Cassandra Miles, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson for Wales, said: “COVID-19 has made the fight against cancer even harder.

“With around 19,500 people diagnosed with the disease every year in Wales*, we will never stop striving to create better treatments and to ensure people affected by cancer get the support we need. But we can’t do it alone. That’s why we need people to join us for a Very 2020 Race for Life.

“Vital cancer research has been delayed this year. Even though we have to Race for Life differently in 2020, nothing’s going to stop us running, walking and jogging to raise money and help beat cancer.

“Whatever the hurdle, we’ll keep going and we’d urge as many people as possible in Haverfordwest to join in on September 26th. People can set off from their home to complete 5k their way that day. Things haven’t gone to plan for any of us in 2020. This is going to be a very 2020 Race for Life but together we will still beat cancer.”