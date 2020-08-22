THE Milford street food festival, that was due to take place on the weekend of August 28-30, has been cancelled.
Organisers say they had done everything they could to try and get the event to go ahead safely but added that the safety of the people of Milford Haven was their main priority.
Working with Pembrokeshire County Council, organisers have confirmed they hope to be back in August 2021.
A spokesperson for the Street Food Warehouse said: “We are absolutely gutted that we wont be bringing our collective of street food to Milford Waterfront next weekend, but ultimately this is the best decision for the safety of all involved.
“The decision has been completely out of our hands and we are incredibly disappointed, as we are sure you will be too.”
Anyone who has purchased a ticket for the event will be given a refund and ticket organisers Eventbrite will be sending out an email soon.