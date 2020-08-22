Plucky Vikki Phillips has completed an epic 100-mile virtual Prudential Ride London course around Pembrokeshire over two days for Action for Children just weeks after an emergency operation.

Vikki , from Haverfordwest, works for Action for Children’s Pembrokeshire Young Carers service and has seen first-hand the impact of Covid-19 on this vulnerable group of children and young people.

She completed the ride with her husband, Gavin and said: “I decided to sign up for the challenge to help my recovery after a recent operation.

“I was unfortunate to need emergency surgery back in April and was off work for seven weeks.

“Action for Children as an employer was amazing, I didn’t have to worry about work, pay or anything else and during difficult times this meant I could concentrate on getting better.

“I work frontline with young carers and have seen the struggles that they are facing daily.

“These struggles have been magnified due to Covid-19 and having to be at home more.

“Because of this and how great Action for Children has been to me, I wanted to give something back.”

Vikki added: “The ride was very difficult with those punishing Pembrokeshire hills making it an extra struggle but we were so determined to do it to raise as much money as possible for our brilliant young carers.”

You can still donate to Vikki on her JustGiving page at justgiving.com/fundraising/vikkicycles2020/