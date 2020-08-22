A gram of cannabis cost a Pembroke Dock father-of-two nearly £200.

Kieran Phillip Murray, of Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, pleaded guilty to Class B drug possession when he appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Tuesday, August 18.

Dennis Davies, prosecuting, said police spotted a tobacco box which was found to contain a gram of cannabis when they were called to a Bush Street address for an unrelated matter on June 27.

“The defendant was arrested. He confirmed it was cannabis and he intended to smoke it. He said it helped to keep him docile and chilled out.”

The court heard that the offence put Murray, 22, in breach of a crown court suspended sentence.

Tom Lloyd, defending, said Murray, had a considerable number of previous convictions, adding that he suffered from ‘significant mental health issues’.

“For years what he has foolishly done is self-medicate with drugs, which does nothing but exacerbate his situation.”

Mr Lloyd added that Murry had not offended for a year and had made ‘considerable progress’ while on his court order.

“This person is on the cusp of being fully rehabilitated.

“He knows how stupid he has been.”

The bench was told that Murray was now a father to two children, and was making efforts to improve his life.

He wrote a letter of apology to the court, stating: “I am deeply sorry for the mistake I made, and realise I have so much to lose.”

Magistrates fined Murray £80 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.

A destruction order was made for the seized drugs.

The chairman of the bench said: “You are lucky not to have been sent up to the crown court today.”