THIS week, students across Pembrokeshire have received their GCSE results and a pub in St Clears was caught serving beers in lockdown when they shouldn't have.
It also would have been county show week had it not been for the Covid-19 pandemic.
Here are five more stories from the past week that you may have missed.
A football club in Milford are pleading with members of the public to clean up after their dogs. Club officials say the problem has only got worse since the lockdown was put in place.
The Landsker Pastorate, a group with churches in Crundale, Spittal, Tiers Cross, Wolfsdale, Keyston and Nolton Haven, has established a telephone worship service with prayer sheets being posted or emailed to members and published online.
Neyland youngster Ben Mathias-Milsom has landed a new role. Already a vital member of the Glamorgan ground staff, Ben has been recruited Somerset County Cricket Club to help prepare pitches for their T20 Blast campaign.
Saundersfoot's Big Bang weekend has been called off because of crowd restrictions. Read more here.
DO you love exploring the rocky shore, searching for seaweeds, counting crabs or peering at periwinkles? The Wildlife Trust of South and West Wales (WTSWW) is now resuming activities with volunteers and is looking for marine enthusiasts to assist with Shoresearch surveys.