A YOUNG girl from Pembroke Dock was surprised recently when she had a letter from Her Majesty the Queen.
Amia, aged 6, from Cosheston, wrote a letter to the Queen during lockdown to update her on the progress of her silver birch sapling which is from the Queen’s commonwealth canopy project.
She also sent a picture and a note hoping that the queen was keeping safe and well.
For the next few weeks, Amia kept asking had she got any post, but her mum explained that she may not reply as she would receive hundreds of letters.
However, a few weeks ago, a letter came in the post from the Queen’s lady in waiting.
In it the lady in waiting said the Queen had asked her to thank Amia for her letter, photo and kind words.
The letter goes on to say: “The Queen hopes you are keeping safe and well during the current situation and I am to thank you very much once again for your letter and lovely photograph.”
Amia’s mum Gail said: “Amia was delighted and will certainly treasure it forever.”