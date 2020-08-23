NO new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Pembrokeshire today (Sunday, August 23), but one new case has been recorded in Carmarthenshire.

Ceredigion did not see any new cases recorded while the one case in Carmarthenshire takes the total number for the county to 830.

Just over 5,000 tests were carried out yesterday (Aug 22) and 20 new cases were recorded across Wales, 11 of which were found in Cardiff.

Two more deaths have been reported by Public Health Wales.

Dr Robin Howe, Incident Director for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said: “Public Health Wales welcomes the further easing of lockdown measures by the Welsh Government, enabling up to four households to join together in an extended household, which came into effect on Saturday 22 August.

“This means that families and friends will be able to reunite, and will also help with caring arrangements.

“It is important to remember that if one person develops symptoms then everyone in the extended household arrangement will need to self-isolate in line with the Welsh Government guidance.

“In addition, up to 30 people will be able to meet for a meal following a wedding, civil partnership or funeral, providing social distancing measures are maintained.

“Public Health Wales also welcomes the recent announcement of Â£32m investment from Welsh Government in our laboratory service.

“This will allow the service to undergo a major transformation which will significantly increase its COVID-19 testing capacity, speed up testing turnaround times and allow regional labs to operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“The funding will also see the creation of six Hot Labs at hospitals across Wales, and will create up to 160 new jobs in the sector. More information can be found here.

“Advice on travelling abroad, including the latest information on quarantine requirements on returning home, can be found on the FCO website.

"Anyone with suspected symptoms of COVID-19 infection - a high temperature, a new, continuous cough, or a loss of smell or taste (anosmia) - must self-isolate and seek an urgent test.

"Confirmed cases must isolate for 10 days, with members of their household isolating for 14 days until the risk of passing on further infection has gone. Combined, these simple but effective actions will ensure the virus does not spread.

Updates on current incidents

“We continue to carefully monitor the higher background rates of Coronavirus in Wrexham as part of our routine surveillance of the virus in Wales. Members of the public can help prevent spread of Coronavirus by always observing social distancing guidelines “ that’s staying two metres away from others - washing hands regularly, and working from home if they can.

“We can confirm that two incubation periods (28 days) have passed without any new cases of Coronavirus associated with Rowan Foods, and in line with the standard approach to the management of outbreaks the Outbreak Control Team has been concluded and the outbreak associated with the factory has been declared over.

“We continue to work in close partnership with Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board and Wrexham Council to deliver multi-agency activity in Wrexham to monitor and respond to cases of Coronavirus.”

“Public Health Wales is working with Wrexham Council to investigate a small number of cases of Coronavirus associated with the North and South Wales Bank pub in Wrexham.

“The identification of these cases is evidence that the Test, Trace, Protect strategy is working, and no outbreak has been declared.

Contact tracing and general information

“Contact tracing continues as part of the Welsh Government’s Test, Trace, Protect strategy. Anyone who has a positive Coronavirus test will be contacted by a team of contact tracers, and asked for details of everyone they have had close contact with while they have had symptoms.

“Please keep a note of your activities so you can easily remember your whereabouts on a given day, along with who you were in contact with.

“If you are asked to self-isolate, you should do so to prevent further spread of the virus.

“Tracers are trained staff and personal information that you provide will handled in line with data protection regulations and will not be shared widely.

“Information about the symptoms of Coronavirus is available on the Public Health Wales website, or via the NHS 111 Wales symptom checker.

“Anyone experiencing Coronavirus symptoms can apply for a home testing kit by visiting www.gov.wales/coronavirus, or by calling the national 119 phone service.

“Anyone with suspected coronavirus should not go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital. They should only contact NHS 111 if they feel they cannot cope with their symptoms at home, their condition gets worse, or their symptoms do not get better after seven days.

“Only call 999 if you are experiencing a life-threatening emergency, do not call 999 just because you are on hold to 111. We appreciate that 111 lines are busy, but you will get through after a wait.

“Public Health Wales’ user-friendly data dashboard takes information from a range of different sources. The total number of positive cases now includes those reported from non-NHS Wales laboratories, which are subject to ongoing de-duplication, refinement and reconciliation. This may result in fluctuation of the total positive cases as this process takes place.”