POLICE are appealing for information after a driver sustained serious injuries in a crash.
The collision happened on the A484 between Cenarth and Llechryd on Saturday (Aug 22).
A black Chevrolet Matiz travelling from Cenarth and a red Toyota Yaris travelling from Llechryd collided near Newbridge Saw Mills at around 8.55am.
The Chevrolet driver suffered serious injuries.
A spokesperson said: “If you saw the collision, or have dash cam footage of either car around this time, contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit: http://bit.ly/DPPReportOnline by email on contactcentre@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk or by phoning 101 and quoting reference DPP-20200822-104
