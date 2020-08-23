ANGLE RNLI were called out on Saturday (August 22) to assist a sailor who had been blown off course by Storm Ellen.
The 20 foot yacht, which had been on passage from Azores to Sweden, was approximately 32 miles SSW of St Ann’s Head.
During the storm he suffered damage to his sails and some electronic equipment, making entry into Milford Haven unaided extremely difficult.
Due to his position, his pan broadcast was relayed to the UK Coastguard by nearby shipping, who also monitored his progress until the arrival of the lifeboat.
The lifeboat launched at 12:15pm and at 2pm the crew intercepted the sailor, which had drifted approximately 25 miles SW of St Ann’s Head.
After discussing options with the sailor, it was decided the safest option would be to provide a tow into Milford Haven.
Once at the entrance to Milford Docks, the tow was released and the lifeboat escorted the sailor into the safety of the marina, where he berthed alongside a pontoon at 7:50pm.
The lifeboat returned to the mooring at 8:10pm, after 8 hours at sea.