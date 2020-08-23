One of the highlights of the Pembroke Rotary Club calendar was a little different this year.
The presidential handover evening is an annual event held at the beginning of July where members and partners gather for a meal to welcome the new incoming president.
The outgoing president summarises the achievement of the club for the twelve months and the new president outlines his vision for his year of office.
Unfortunately due to the unprecedented circumstances of Covid 19 it has been impossible to hold this event this year.
The club still continues to communicate via zoom and are optimistic that they will again, soon be able to reconvene their weekly meeting.
