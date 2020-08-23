A GROUP of people gathered in Tenby harbour on Saturday night (Aug 22) as children attempted to make their own island.
Excited locals watched on as the children built the sand island against the incoming tide.
Police ensured that people were spaced out with some standing at the wall and others away from the wall to keep some distance.
As part of Wales’ Covid-19 regulations, gatherings of up to 30 people are allowed outdoors in Wales.
Police patrols included checks to ensure those regulations were being adhered to.
Pembroke Dock NPT later posted that the make-shift island had been flooded.
Officers continued with their patrols and added that they were on patrol to ensure that everybody enjoys Tenby safely.
