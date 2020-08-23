A carer has denied abusing her position to gain nearly £12,500 from an elderly man.
Anita Sherwin-Jones, of Heol Derwen, Haverfordwest, indicated that she would be pleading not guilty to a charge of fraud by abusive of position when she appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, August 18.
It is alleged that Sherwin-Jones, 49, dishonestly abused her position as carer to commit fraud between July 1, 2018 and February 9, 2019, to make a gain of £12,430.
Magistrates declined jurisdiction and released Sherwin-Jones on unconditional bail to appear at Swansea Crown Court on September 18.
