A SEARCH for a missing jet skier has been suspended this evening.
HM Coastguard is appealing for information after the jet skier, who radioed at 4pm today, reported that he was in Carmarthen Bay and had engine problems and was taking on a small amount of water.
However, a coastguard helicopter and three lifeboats from Tenby, Burry Port and Mumbles have not been able to find any sign of the missing jet skier since beginning their search at 4pm.
The Maritime and Coastguard Agency posted on their Facebook page: “The search has now been suspended pending further information.
“If you are the missing jet skier or have information about who they could be, please call HM Coastguard on 01646 690909.”