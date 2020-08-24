A KAYAKER taking part in the Fishguard Bay Ocean Race from Goodwick to Newport sands, on Saturday 22 August, was rescued in difficult conditions, with winds gusting up to force six.
The competitor capsized out of his surf ski one mile from the end of the large north breakwater and was unable to remount. He set off his orange smoke distress flare while in the water. Fortunately a keen-eyed member of the public onshore in Goodwick spotted the smoke and called HM Coastguard.
Both Fishguard RNLI lifeboats; the all-weather lifeboat (ALB) and inshore lifeboat, launched within minutes of each other shortly before 11am and sped to the kayaker's aid.
Once located he and his surf ski were taken onboard the all-weather lifeboat. He was then transferred to a race safety boat so that Fishguard could be redeployed to an incident in Newquay.
However, before the lifeboat could be redeployed, another kayaker was thought to be missing by the race safety boat.
The ALB stood itself down from the Newquay incident and Newquay RNLI were tasked t it instead.
Both Fishguard lifeboats then commenced a search of the race course. It was then established by the race safety boat that all competitors in the race were accounted for and were safe.
The two Fishguard lifeboats were stood down and returned to base shortly before 12.30pm.
