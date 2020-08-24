A drug-driver had ‘no idea’ cannabis was still in his system the morning after smoking the drug to help him sleep.
Brett Beasley, of, Plas Peregrine, Steynton, Milford Haven, pleaded guilty to driving while over the controlled drug limit when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, August 18.
Dennis Davies, prosecuting, said Beasley, 34, appeared nervous when they stopped his Vauxhall Astra, on Cromwell Road, Thornton, at 11.30am on February 27.
“He admitted he had smoked some cannabis the previous evening.”
Mike Kelleher, defending, said: “At that particular time Mr Beasley was going through something of a rough spell.
“He was finding it difficult to sleep and made, what turned out to be a huge mistake, by taking cannabis.
“The following morning he had no idea that it was still in his system. Clearly it was, and he was over the limit.”
Mr Kelleher added that Beasley had recently set up his own business, but would be unable to continue with it without a driving licence.
Magistrates banned Beasley from driving for 12 months and fined him £120.He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.
