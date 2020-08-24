THE theft of an 18ft sea kayak from a car roof is being investigated by police.
The car was parked in Sutton Street, Tenby when the kayak was taken.
Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident which took place at around 10.55pm on Monday August 16.
Officers said that the theft was carried out by two people.
The bright turquoise kayak is a P&H Scorpio CoreLite X model.
Anyone with information is asked to contact PC 1003 Wayne Clark on 101, extension 23600, quoting DPP/0013/17/08/2020/01/C.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment