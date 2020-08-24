FISHGUARD'S Co-op store is continuing to offer a telephone ordering system for the most vulnerable in the community, who cannot shop themselves and who have no one else who can help them.

During the beginning of lockdown a local scheme was trialled and operated, ensuring those without friends, relatives, neighbours or local volunteers available to shop on their behalf could get access to essential groceries , in particular during the period of panic buying.

This allowed people to place orders up to the value of £15 which were then delivered to their home, ensuring that they could still access essentials.

Although that scheme has now come to an end as lockdown restrictions ease, a spokesman said that the Fishguard store can take orders and payment over the telephone for items up to the value of £50. This scheme is only for people who have no other means of getting their shopping.

"The Fishguard store works hard to support the most vulnerable in the community and who, for whatever reason, have no one who can shop on their behalf," said a spokesman for the Co-op.

The spokesman highlighted a number of other schemes available for those who were vulnerable to coronavirus. These include a dedicated shopping hour for vulnerable customers, those who care for them and NHS workers.

The hour is 8am to 9am Monday to Saturday and from 10am to 11am on Sundays.

The Co-op's community shopping card also makes it easier for those self-isolating to shop and pay for their essentials. These enable friends, families or volunteers to shop on someone's behalf in store. The Co-op can also help connect people to local volunteers. Cards can be purchased or topped-up by calling 0800 029 459

The spokesman said that Co-op is also rolling out its online on-demand convenience delivery scheme at pace – and is on track to have the service available through its own online shop (which also includes click and collect for safer, quicker shopping) – or through partners, including BuyMie and Deliveroo at over 650 stores by the end of the year.

Although the Fishguard store is not currently available on the Deliveroo app, a click and collect service now exists for the store where customers can shop online and book a slot to pick up their shopping. See coop.co.uk/shop for more.