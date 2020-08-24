MEMBERS of the public making donations to Paul Sartori stores in Pembrokeshire are asked to call the shop and book a drop-off slot.

All the donations have to be left in quarantine for between 48-72 hours before being touched by volunteers who then sort them out and put onto display.

"Most of our stores have very limited space to store the donations for this period, so currently we are operating a booking system," said a Paul Sartori spokesman.

"Customers and donors wishing to make a donation are required to call their local store before travelling. They will then be booked in for a particular date and time to be able to drop off their donations, whilst maintaining social distancing rules."

Paul Sartori Hospice at Home provides a range of services to Pembrokeshire people living in the final stages of a life-limiting illness, including home nursing care, equipment loan, complementary therapy, bereavement and counselling support, clinical nurse specialist in palliative care, physiotherapy, advance care planning and training.

The services provided by the Paul Sartori Hospice at Home enable people in the later stages of any life-limiting illness to be cared for and to die at home with dignity, independence, pain free and surrounded by those they hold most dear, if that is their wish.

All of the services are free of charge and are available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, thanks to the generosity of the Pembrokeshire Community.

Further information on the charity and its services can be obtained by visiting their website www.paulsartori.org, or by phoning 01437 763223.

The charity is also looking for volunteers to help in its shops around Pembrokeshire.

Anyone who can spare a few hours a week is asked to contact lisa@paulsartori.org.

You can find your nearest Paul Sartori store at /paulsartori.org/shops-map/ for regular updates see Paul Sartori Retail on Facebook.