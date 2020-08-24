FOUR people whose kayak and paddleboard drifted into difficulty were rescued by the Tenby all-weather lifeboat yesterday (Sunday) afternoon.

In the first of two shouts of the day, the Haydn Miller was launched at 2.45pm after a 999 call to the coastguard about the people in difficuty who were drifting towards rocks off Broadhaven South, 10 miles west of Tenby.

The volunteer crew were quickly on the water and made best speed to the scene.

On arrival, the crew soon spotted the kayak and paddleboard cut off on the beach of a small bay near Broadhaven.

The Y Boat was launched and went in and brought the paddleboard, kayak and the two adults and two children that were on them, back to the Haydn Miller to be checked over. They were then dropped back onto Broad Haven beach, where they were met by members of St Govans oastguard Rescue Team.

The lifeboat was then stood down to return to station, but while returning, was diverted over towards the Gower, 16 miles east of Tenby, after a radio transmission was heard from a Jet Ski rider reporting they were broken down and taking on water.

Mumbles all-weather lifeboat, Burry Port inshore lifeboat and Coastguard Rescue Helicopter 187 were also tasked.

With all assets spending several hours in a search both by sea and by air which covered the majority of Carmarthen Bay and with nothing found and nobody reported missing, the search was stood down.

The lifeboat then returned to station, arriving just after 8pm.