HM COASTGUARD has said that no further searches of Carmarthen Bay and the surrounding area will take place today after a jet skier went missing.
The person phoned the coastguard on Saturday afternoon (August 23) to say that their engine had broken down and that the jet ski was taking on water.
A search was launched around 4pm with a coastguard helicopter and lifeboat crews from Tenby, Burry Port and Mumbles were called out.
However, they were unable to find the person and the search was suspended shortly before 9pm.
A spokesperson for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said: “At this time we have had no additional information and further searches are not due to take place today. We continue to ask that if you are the missing jet skier or you have information about who they may be to contact HM Coastguard on 01646 690909.”