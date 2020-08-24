A MAN who pepper-sprayed someone on a Milford Haven street has been sentenced to 12 months in prison.
Gareth Brian Roberts, aged 28, sprayed noxious liquid into a man’s face on Charles Street, Milford Haven, on Saturday, November 30, 2019.
Roberts, who gave his address in court as Station Road, St Clears, was sentenced for possession of a prohibited weapon and administering a noxious substance when he appeared before Swansea Crown Court this week.
On the day of the attack officers were able to quickly arrest Roberts and the spray was recovered by police.
The spray, along with body-worn video footage from officers and CCTV of the scene enabled police to secure a prosecution.
PC Adam Bateman said: “It was particularly disturbing to see that such violent behaviour and brazen use of a noxious substance had occurred on a Saturday afternoon in a retail area where families were out and about enjoying their day.
“Officers acted quickly to arrest and seized any evidence at scene.
“A considerable amount of work went into assessing forensic opportunities of this case and this along with CCTV and officer body-worn video footage allowed us to pursue this prosecution to a successful outcome.
“Although shocking in nature, this kind of incident is very rare in Milford Haven and I’d like to reassure those who live, work and visit Milford Haven of this.”