PEMBROKESHIRE is set for another spell of stormy weather tomorrow with a new weather warning issued by the Met Office.

After being battered by Storm Ellen last week, gales of 60mph and heavy rain is again forecast to sweep across west Wales.

A Met office yellow alert runs from 9am tomorrow (Tuesday, August 25) to noon on Wednesday

A spokesman for the Met Office said: “A spell of strong winds is likely to develop across the southwest of England and Wales on Tuesday morning, before spreading east across other parts of England and Wales overnight, clearing into the North Sea on Wednesday.

“Gusts of wind are likely to exceed 50 mph for quite a few places, with exposed coasts and hills seeing gusts in excess of 60 mph.

“Whilst not exceptional, winds this strong are unusual for August and they will be accompanied by some heavy rain in places, with possible transport disruption and impacts on outdoor activities.

“It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves. Some short term loss of power and other services is possible.”

Last week, Storm Ellen brought winds of 70mph and saw much of the coastline on alert as the gales combined with high tides and torrential rain.

Campers and caravaners are being warned to expect strong winds tonight (August 24) and throughout tomorrow as Storm Francis arrives in Pembrokeshire.

Winds speeds are expected to exceed even those brought by Storm Ellen towards the end of last week.