A SERIES of posters depicting stunning views of Pembrokeshire -coupled with Covid-19 safety messages - are currently being distributed around the county.
The dozen posters feature the work of local photographers and have been compiled by Pembrokeshire County Council's graphics department.
Each carries its own unique message ranging from 'Thank You for Visiting' and 'Maintain Social Distancing' to 'Explore Quieter Locations' and 'Respect Our Communities'.
The photographs feature locations across Pembrokeshire from Freshwater West and the Stack Rocks in the south to Pentre Ifan and Strumble Head in the north.
They are the work of Daniel Morris of Goodwick, his brother Gareth and Laura Rees from Milford Haven.
The posters were designed by Olivia Blockwell, a graphic designer with the county council, and will be displayed at local authority-managed car parks and toilets at popular tourism spots.
They are also available to view at: www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/coronavirus-advice-and-guidance/download-centre.