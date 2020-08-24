THERE are just four days left to take advantage of the discount dining scheme Eat Out to Help Out.
The government-backed initiative has got a nation returning to restaurants after lockdown, with millions of people queuing up for their meal deals.
The half price offer - up to a maximum of £10 per person eating - covers all food and non-alcoholic drinks and is available on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
The forthcoming Bank Holiday Monday will be the final day that the scheme is on offer.
To find out who's signed up to serve up the offer near you, enter your postcode at www.tax.service.gov.uk/eat-out-to-help-out/find-a-restaurant