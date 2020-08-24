A Milford Haven man will face a charge of arson with intent to endanger life at crown court next month.
Nathan Clive Goffin, of Woodbine Way, Hakin, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Wednesday, August 19.
It is alleged that Goffin, 37, committed arson at Haven Drive, Hakin, on November 30, intending to endanger the life of another person, and destroyed a property’s front door and contents with fire.
No plea was entered and Goffin was released on unconditional bail to appear at Swansea Crown Court on September 18.
