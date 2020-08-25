ARTISTS in Pembrokeshire are being invited to submit proposals for a 175,000 Euro public art project.

The Ancient Connections project would see two pieces of connected public art made and displayed in St Davids and in Ferns, Wexford, Ireland.

Proposals are invited for the design and creation of both artworks, which must be linked to each other in some way.

Links can be either visual, in terms of design echoes, conceptual in terms of themes or approach, or linked in other creative ways proposed by the artist/s. Proposals from individual artists, artist collectives, or artistic cross-border collaborations are welcomed, however proposals for just one of the artworks in one location will not be accepted.

The contract will be awarded in two stages. Stage 1 is an open call for expressions of interest. Applicants for Stage 1 are invited to present an artistic approach to the brief, not a design proposal.

From these submissions, a shortlist of five artists will be selected by a cross-border panel based on the scoring process outlined below. These artists will be invited to make site visits to both locations, meet community groups and planning specialists and develop designs and a costed proposal.

A fee of €1500 will be paid to these artists to include their time, travel expenses and accommodation. In the case of joint artists’ submissions the €1500 fee must be divided between the artists.

The deadline for Stage 1 expressions of interest is Monday, September 21 at 5 pm.

The maximum budget available to the selected artist/s is €175,000 to cover all costs including artists’ fees and expenses, engineering, materials, costs relating to permissions, eg. planning permission, documentation and installation.

The two artworks, one in Ferns and one in St Davids should have equal budget allocation and equivalent status and impact.

This contract is part of a wider cross-border heritage and arts programme called Ancient Connections aimed at reviving the ancient links between communities in Pembrokeshire and Wexford.

Evaluation and scoring of the Stage 1 applications will be carried out by an equally balanced cross-border panel of specialists including the Ancient Connections project team, Wexford County Council’s Arts Officer, public art specialists based in each region.

Online applications can be made through Etender Wales Bravo Solution etenderwales.bravosolution.co.uk/web/login.shtml.