TENBY's all-weather lifeboat covered 45 miles at sea yesterday (Monday) to ensure the safety of a yacht ahead of Storm Francis.
The Haydn Miller was requested to launch shortly before 1.50pm after a call to the coastguard from the yacht reporting engine failure.
The occupants had rigged their sails when the engine failed, but were unable to make sufficient headway against the ebbing tide.
The volunteer crew were quickly on the water and made best speed towards the last know position of the yacht, which they soon found some two miles east of St Govans.
After speaking with the skipper of the yacht and due to the storm force winds forecast in the next 24 hours, it was decided that the safest place to tow the yacht was to the shelter of the Milford Haven waterway.
Twenty miles and three hours later and the casualty vessel was finally moored off Neyland.
The lifeboat then returned to station, arriving at 6.45pm having covered more than 45 miles in an afternoon.