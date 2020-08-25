A warrant has been issued for a man accused of damaging a taxi sign and causing the owner harassment, alarm or distress.
Aaron Rowsell, of Thistle Down, Waterlooville, Hampshire, was due to appear before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, August 18.
Rowsell, 28, is alleged to have used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress in Haverfordwest on July 18.
He also faces charges of destroying an illuminated taxi sign and damaging fixtures and fittings at Broad Haven youth hostel on the same date.
Magistrates issued a warrant without bail when Rowsell failed to appear before them.
