CAMPERS and caravanners had an unwelcome awakening this morning as their pitches took the brunt of the arrival of Storm Francis.

Firefighters were called in to assist with rescue operations to help evacuate holidaymakers from sites including ones at Wisemans Bridge and near St Clears.

The call to the St Clears site came at 6.52am and was attended by crews from Whitland, Carmarthen and Swansea Central.

Nine people and two dogs were rescued, from the flooded camp site by fire service personnel using a swift rescue sledge, lines and wading gear.

They left the incident at 9.17am.

There was also a huge rescue operation at Wisemans Bridge, which began shortly after 9am.

Crews from Tenby and Narberth attended the flooding incident at the caravan park in Wiseman’s Bridge, Narberth.

They helped evacuate approximately 30 occupants from the site.

Twelve caravans were removed from the site, with assistance from the site owner.

Firefighters administered medical treatment to a male casualty before transferring him to the care of the ambulance service.

The Fire Service left the incident at 11:48am.

Pembrokeshire County Council said that the worst of the rainfall should be moving north with possibility of isolated showers, but the Met Office is expecting winds to pick up this afternoon and evening with gusts of 60 to 70mph in exposed areas.

The Sageston to Tenby road at Gumfreston is still closed due to flooding and may remain so for some time.

A fallen tree on the Kilgetty to Pentlepoir road led to traffic diversions earlier this morning, but the tree has been removed and the road is now open.

Carew Bridge has now re-opened after the tide which previously flooded the bridge receded.

The A4115 Crosshands to Templeton road is passable with care but still being affected by run-off from fields