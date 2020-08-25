Captain Sir Tom Moore will discuss his service in the Second World War, his life and his fundraising in an upcoming episode of Piers Morgan’s Life Stories on ITV.

The 100-year-old veteran raised almost £33 million for the NHS by walking 100 laps of his garden in the village of Marston Moretaine in Bedfordshire before his landmark birthday back in April.

Since then, he has been knighted by the Queen in an outdoor ceremony at Windsor Castle in recognition of his outstanding achievement.

Sir Tom had set out to raise £1,000 but his efforts struck a chord with national feeling at the beginning of lockdown, and praise and donations flooded in.

He will join Piers Morgan in the studio as they discuss his life from war hero to a national inspiration.

Who else will Piers interview?

In the two-episode series, the Good Morning Britain presenter will also sit down again with footballer-turned-actor Vinnie Jones, who last appeared on the show in 2009.

It will be the first time a guest has returned to the programme, as Jones discusses the death of his wife Tanya in July 2019 at the age of 53 after a six year battle with cancer.

He will talk about how his life has changed since his last appearance, how he is trying to come to terms with grief and what the future now holds.

What has Piers Morgan said?

Piers said: “I am absolutely thrilled to be interviewing two such great British characters.

“I’ve known Vinnie for over 30 years and Captain Tom for just a few months, but I’m a huge admirer of the way both men have handled the highs and lows of their lives and these promise to be very emotional and inspiring shows.”

What have ITV bosses said?

Katie Rawcliffe, head of entertainment at ITV, added: “Piers Morgan’s Life Stories are always an in-depth and sincere look into fascinating characters’ lives, and these two won’t disappoint.

“Both Vinnie and Captain Tom promise to be special, heartfelt episodes and what better way to celebrate the return of this much loved series?”

When will Vinnie and Captain Tom's episodes air on ITV?

Piers Morgan’s Life Stories will air next month on ITV, a date and time for when both episodes will be broadcast is yet to be confirmed.