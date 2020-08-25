Magic Radio have launched a pop-up station Magic 100% Christmas, dedicated to playing non-stop festive music to lift the spirits of the nation - four months earlier than usual.

While there are still more than 120 days left to go until Christmas, the launch follows a survey that found that nearly a quarter had plans to start Christmas festivities earlier than usual this year as they needed something to look forward to.

When did the pop-up radio station go live on air?

The station went live at 9am (Tuesday, August 25).

What songs will the station play?

Magic 100% Christmas will play non-stop festive favourites – from Wham’s ‘Last Christmas’ to Michael Bublé’s ‘Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas’ and more.

With almost two thirds (65 per cent) of the population fearing a second Coronavirus spike and over half (51 per cent) worried about not being able to see friends and family, Magic Radio say the station could not come at a better time to bring some much-needed positivity.

The survey also found that more than 1 in 3 people (37 per cent) said that the Christmas mood first kicks in when they hear Christmas music, with radio playing a huge role in the festivities.

A total of 91 per cent stated that they listened to the radio over the festive season and 70 per cent agreed that Christmas and music go hand-in-hand.

Presenters: Ronan Keating and Harriet Scott host Magic Radio Breakfast across the UK. Picture: Magic Radio

What has Magic Radio Breakfast Show presenter Ronan Keating said?

Ronan Keating, Magic Radio Breakfast Show presenter, said: “2020 has been a hard year for us all – what better way to lift our spirits than bringing Christmas forward a few months?

"One of the most fulfilling parts of working at Magic Radio is to be able to connect with our listeners and bring a smile to their faces, so I can’t wait to launch Magic 100% Christmas and turn up the Christmas cheer!”

How to listen

Magic 100% Christmas is now online. It launched at 9am on Tuesday, August 25.

It is available to listen until December 25, 2020, and can be heard on one of the following: