Magic Radio have launched a pop-up station Magic 100% Christmas, dedicated to playing non-stop festive music to lift the spirits of the nation - four months earlier than usual.
While there are still more than 120 days left to go until Christmas, the launch follows a survey that found that nearly a quarter had plans to start Christmas festivities earlier than usual this year as they needed something to look forward to.
When did the pop-up radio station go live on air?
The station went live at 9am (Tuesday, August 25).
What songs will the station play?
Magic 100% Christmas will play non-stop festive favourites – from Wham’s ‘Last Christmas’ to Michael Bublé’s ‘Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas’ and more.
With almost two thirds (65 per cent) of the population fearing a second Coronavirus spike and over half (51 per cent) worried about not being able to see friends and family, Magic Radio say the station could not come at a better time to bring some much-needed positivity.
The survey also found that more than 1 in 3 people (37 per cent) said that the Christmas mood first kicks in when they hear Christmas music, with radio playing a huge role in the festivities.
A total of 91 per cent stated that they listened to the radio over the festive season and 70 per cent agreed that Christmas and music go hand-in-hand.
What has Magic Radio Breakfast Show presenter Ronan Keating said?
Ronan Keating, Magic Radio Breakfast Show presenter, said: “2020 has been a hard year for us all – what better way to lift our spirits than bringing Christmas forward a few months?
"One of the most fulfilling parts of working at Magic Radio is to be able to connect with our listeners and bring a smile to their faces, so I can’t wait to launch Magic 100% Christmas and turn up the Christmas cheer!”
How to listen
Magic 100% Christmas is now online. It launched at 9am on Tuesday, August 25.
It is available to listen until December 25, 2020, and can be heard on one of the following:
- Smart speaker 'Play Magic 100% Christmas'
- Online at Magic.co.uk/Christmas
- Magic Radio app
Comments are closed on this article.