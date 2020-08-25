PEMBROKESHIRE's biggest curtain-raiser to 2021 will not be taking place, it was announced today (Tuesday).

The Saundersfoot New Year's Day Swim has been forced to make its first cancellation in its 36-year history because of coronavirus regulations.

The 2020 event raised over £50,000 for charities and good causes, as well as giving a massive boost to the trade of local businesses.

Thousands of spectators traditionally pack into the village to watch the event, which sees over 2,000 people taking to the water.

The swim organisers said today: "It is regrettable that we have had to cancel our popular Saundersfoot New Year’s Day Swim, scheduled for 2021.

"The unanimous decision was made by the swim’s health and safety group and was in response to Government restrictions on events that host large crowds during the current Covid-19 crisis.

"This news will bring disappointment to many charitable and worthy causes, especially as the 2019 and 2020 Swims each generated over £50,000.

"We feel that the health and safety of the public is paramount and, as we could not guarantee social distancing, we are not prepared to put the public at risk.

"The Saundersfoot New Year’s Day Swim has successfully run for 36 years and we pride ourselves on the safety of all those attending. "We sincerely hope that we can go ahead with the 2022 New Year’s Day Swim and make it the best swim ever."