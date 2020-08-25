PEMBROKE DOCK’s Tesco store has launched its newly refurbished café, featuring delicious cooked to order food, barista-made hot drinks and a light and breezy interior.
The newly refurbished café will boast a light and breezy interior with pops of teal and oak finish flooring, creating a cosy seating area perfect for enjoying a cup of coffee.
Danielle Simpson, Marketing Manager, at Tesco, said: “The new café is something we’re incredibly proud of, as it allows us to bring high quality food and beverage offering to our customers in bright, modern new surroundings.
“A lot of time has been spent making sure that the cooked to order food provides customers with brilliant quality, while keeping prices affordable. We hope that our customers are eager to taste the new dishes and pop in for a cake and a barista made coffee that we’re sure they’ll love too.”