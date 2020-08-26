SINCE the start of the lockdown, hundreds of volunteers from across Pembrokeshire have been giving their time to support people who have been shielding and self-isolating.

With shielding paused on August 16, the county’s Community Hub would like to say ‘thank you’ and share their appreciation for all of the kindness, commitment and generosity that volunteers, communities and groups have shown during a difficult and distressing time.

During Covid-19, volunteers have helped with essential support such as shopping, delivering medicine, staying in touch with people who may otherwise be lonely and a whole range of other tasks.

Rachel Evans, senior project development co-ordinator from volunteering matters said: “I think the current health crisis has brought people together in a way that hasn’t been seen for many years - people have unified against a threat to their way of life.

“In Pembrokeshire it has brought out the very best in people.

“Volunteering Matters in Pembrokeshire has met and recruited kind and motivated people who have been determined to make volunteering part of their already full lives, in order to meet the challenges experienced by friends, neighbours.....and vulnerable people they have never met.

“As a county, we have all pulled together and our sense of togetherness has strengthened. I feel we will all look back on this time with pride in our community.”

If you know a volunteer, or group of volunteers, who deserve a huge ‘thank you’ for their efforts, you can nominate them for a 2020 Volunteering Award.

There are nine different categories this year, to recognise and celebrate the difference volunteers make.

For more information (or for a nomination form) contact volunteering@pavs.org.uk or call 01437 769422. The deadline is September 18.