A NEW Pembrokeshire project is helping people to help others through a new way of working.

The coronavirus pandemic has led to people being inspired by the heartwarming community response in the county to the crisis, and also led to others looking for different job opportunities.

So why not consider working for yourself by setting up a care and support enterprise to help people in your community live independently and well?

Free one-to-one support can be provided from Pembrokeshire's new Catalysts for Care project, whose aim is to develop a wide range of small, independent care and support enterprises across Pembrokeshire.

These can offer a range of services both in and outside the home.

Indoors, support could be offered with housework, hobbies, companionship or more specialist personal care.

Outside of the home, enterprises could help by running art groups, pet care services, nature and environmental recreation, training opportunities or day care provision for people with learning difficulties.

Pembrokeshire County Council's cabinet member for social services, Tessa Hodgson, explained: "The outcome of the project is to give people in Pembrokeshire real choice in the services they are able to access so they can find what's right for them."

The council is supporting Catalysts for Care, along with PAVS, Planed and Community Catalysts. The scheme is funded via the Leader programme with match-funding provided by the West Wales Care Partnership.

Added Cllr Hodgson: "Project officers Lee James and Liz Cook are really enthusiastic and approachable, and offer free, ongoing support for these enterprises to set up and flourish."

To find out more, visit www.planed.org.uk/projects/catalysts-for-care/ or get in touch with Lee James on lee.james@planed.org.uk / 07535 810003.