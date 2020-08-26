POLICE have released CCTV images of two people they would like to speak to following a trio of Tenby crimes earlier this month.

The thieves targeted Tenby RNLI station, the Shipwrecked Mariners' Society collection box and the Dennis Cafe at Castle Beach.

The mean thefts took place in the early hours of August 10, with the break-in at the RNLI station at around 2am, when money was taken from the charity donation box.

Officers investigating believe the people pictured might have information that could help enquiries.

PC Rob Garland said: "Our enquiries have been ongoing since the break-in was reported, and we are now appealing for help in contacting the people pictured.

"If you know who they are, or believe you might be pictured, please get in touch with us."

Officers are also carrying out enquiries after the padlock on the charity box for the Shipwrecked Mariners Society on Castle Square was broken and money taken from inside.

A window was also forced open at the Dennis Café, Castle Beach, and the till was removed. The till was later found with the money removed.

Police can be contacted either online at: http://bit.ly/DPPReportOnline, by email at: contactcentre@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101. If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired, text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.