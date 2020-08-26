A drug-driver has been banned from the road for a year.

Luke Bevan, of William Street, Trethomas, Caerphilly, pleaded guilty to driving while over the controlled drug limit when he appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Tuesday, August 18.

Dennis Davies, prosecuting, said police stopped a Vauxhall Mavano on the A40 at Robeston Wathen on February 13, as part of a routine check.

Officers could smell cannabis when they spoke to Bevan, 28.

“He told the police he had recently used cannabis and a drug swipe was positive.”

Bevan was arrested and a blood sample was taken at the police station before he was released under investigation.

The court heard that Bevan had no previous convictions.

Mike Kelleher, defending, said Bevan heard nothing about the offence for some time, and was given his car keys back after providing his sample at the police station.

“He felt no ill-effects and believed himself to be under the limit. Having heard nothing since February, he really though that this matter was not going to go any further.”

Magistrate disqualified Bevan from driving for 12 months and ordered him to pay £475.50 in a fine, costs and surcharge.