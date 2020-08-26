Sky have unveiled another shake-up of their TV channels - and have also confirmed when Sky Arts will launch on Freeview.

Here's a round-up of the latest changes for telly fans.

Sky Two rebranding to Sky Replay

Sky Replay. Picture credit: Sky

Sky Two will be changing to Sky Replay on EPG number 145.

The move will give viewers another chance to enjoy their favourite comedies and dramas from Sky One and Sky Witness.

In a statement on the changes, Sky said: "Viewers can look forward to specially selected episodes of their favourite shows, like A League of Their Own, SEAL Team, 911, The Blacklist, FBI, The Russell Howard Hour, The Flash and many more shows they might have missed the first time round or just want to enjoy all over again."

Sky Two will rebrand to Sky Replay on Thursday, August 27.

Sky Sports Mix is on the move

As Sky Replay arrives at its new home on EPG number 145, Sky Sports Mix will also be on the move on August 27, and will be found in the Sports section on EPG number 416.

Sky Arts launch date on Freeview and Freesat confirmed

Sky Arts, the UK’s only channel dedicated to arts and culture, will be made available to everyone on September 17 as it joins Freeview on channel number 11.

Sky say the prominent channel position signals Sky Arts renewed ambition to bring more of the arts to more people as a free service.

Sky Arts will also be available on Freesat on channel number 147.

In an update on the changes, Sky said: "As part of the free to air launch, Sky Arts will embark on an ambitious programme of activity to support and champion the arts at a vital time for the cultural sector – putting artists, creatives, and public participation centre stage on a channel that everyone across the UK can watch."

Art lovers will be able to enjoy a diverse range of programmes celebrating music, culture and performance, with the following key programmes due to air in the days and weeks following Sky Arts’ free-to-air debut, they include:

Sky Arts Late

Brian Johnson Meets Dave Grohl

Guy Garvey: From the Vaults

Urban Myths

Danny Dyer on Harold Pinter

Life and Rhymes

No Masks

Portrait Artist of the Year & Portrait Artist of the Week

The South Bank Show

…and much, much more.

Sky added: "The move to become free-to-air will include a bold new slate of original programmes and increased and deepened partnerships with artists and arts organisations, providing them with a platform to create and showcase their work.

"To support new talent, the channel will launch a series of bursaries worth £30,000 each, that will see leading figures from the arts support and mentor diverse and emerging new artists."

While the Sky Arts linear channel will be made free for everyone, the extensive Sky Arts On Demand library of arts content, with more than 2,000 hours of shows, will remain exclusive to Sky and NOW TV entertainment pass customers.

Pick TV channel moves on Freeview

As Sky Arts moves to Freeview channel number 11, fans of the entertainment channel Pick will be able to find it at its new home on channel number 34 from September 17.