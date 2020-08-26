Girls Aloud star Sarah Harding has revealed that she has advanced-stage breast cancer.

The 38-year-old took to Twitter in an emotional statement to share her news with fans.

What did Sarah say?

The message, shared alongside a picture of herself in hospital, said: "Hi everyone, I hope you are all keeping safe and well during these uncertain times.

"I’ve not posted on here for so long, thank you to everyone who has reached out to check in on me, it really does mean a lot.

"I feel now is the right time to share what’s been going on.

"There’s no easy way to say this and actually it doesn’t even feel real writing this, but here goes.

"Earlier this year I was diagnosed with breast cancer and a couple of weeks ago I received the devastating news that the cancer has advanced to other parts of my body.

"I’m currently undergoing weekly chemotherapy sessions and I am fighting as hard as I possibly can.

"I understand this might be shocking to read on social media and that really isn’t my intention.

"But last week it was mentioned online that I had been seen in hospital, so I feel now is the time to let people know what’s going on and this is the best way I can think of to do so.

"My amazing mum, family and close friends are helping me through this, and I want to say a thank you to the wonderful NHS doctors and nurses who have been and continue to be heroes.

"I am doing my very best to keep positive and will keep you updated here with how I’m getting on.

"In the meantime I hope you’ll all understand and respect my request for privacy during this difficult time. Sending you all so much love….xx."

Prior to the announcement, Sarah hadn't been active on her social media for a long time before sharing the news.

Picture: @SarahNHarding/Twitter

When was Sarah last seen at a public event?

According to national reports, Sarah was last seen in public at the National Film Awards in London back in March 2018.

Sarah's official website has also been taken offline.

When did Sarah rise to fame?

Sarah become a household name as one fifth of Girls Aloud when they were formed on ITV show Popstars: The Rivals, back in 2002.

The group racked up several top ten singles and albums before they split in 2009.