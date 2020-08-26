A CARE home in Milford Haven recently held an event in aid of Macmillan cancer support which raised just over £300.

Pips Lodge, run by Silver Springs Support, put on an afternoon tea event which also featured music from singer Kirsty Merriman.

However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, plans were changed to ensure the safety of the residents and service users.

The residents of Pips Lodge, and staff also held a raffle, which was kindly supported with donations for prizes by small local businesses such as The Shipwright Inn, Katie Jones - Buffets, Sweets and Treats, Laura’s BodyShop, Spar Narberth and Vincent Davies. Staff also donated gifts too.

Residents, service users, staff and their families, supported the cause and purchased raffle tickets.

All other homes were also included in the event and donated towards the raising of the funds, and in return received a takeaway afternoon tea box.

Each home collected from Pips Lodge before taking them back.

Cakes were baked by one of the directors of the company, Gaye Scurlock. The home received a huge amount of cakes which were divided up between everyone.

Leftover cakes were sold on to service users and other homes, with all money being donated to the cause.

Trainee Manager of Pips Lodge, Kayleigh, said: “I can’t thank the company, as a whole for supporting the event the way they did through this pandemic. We were unsure how it was going to work, but as a company team we did it.

“I can’t thank the team in Pips Lodge enough, particularly on the day for all the hard work they put into it, ensuring the residents could have the best out of an awful situation.

“The day went amazingly well. Between raffle and donations, we raised £312 in total. Thank you to all that donated prizes.

“Everyone within the company appeared excited on collecting their afternoon tea and a lot of positive feedback was given. The residents of Pips Lodge thoroughly enjoyed their afternoon.”