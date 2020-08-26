THE general manager of Grove of Narberth, Thomas Agius Ferrante, has been promoted to hotel director at the five-star hotel.

Owners Neil and Zoe Kedward offered the directorship to Thomas following his outstanding contribution to the business since he joined as general manager in early 2019.

In this role, he will also have a position on the newly-formed executive management board for The Seren Collection, which along with The Grove includes the one Michelin-starred Beach House restaurant on the Gower, and the highly-regarded Coast restaurant in Saundersfoot.

Thomas began his career as a kitchen chef before moving into senior management roles - first at One Aldwych and then at The Berkeley where he spent seven years, latterly as the food and beverage operations manager.

He came to the Grove from the five-star Phoenicia in Malta where he was hotel manager.

Neil Kedward, who is managing director of The Seren Collection said: “Since Thomas joined us in south west Wales, he has taken real ownership of the business, tightened up our operations and significantly grown revenues whilst carefully maturing our service standards, which is clear to see.

"He has become a key part of our future vision for the hotel and we know he has the ambition and natural capability to keep growing with us in the years ahead.

“His commitment to Grove and the wider business is unquestionable and he has quickly become a mentor for so many across the collection. We simply love working with this guy.”

Thomas said he was 'so happy' to have accepted the directorship.

He added: "I have thoroughly enjoyed the journey so far and am excited by the challenge of taking the hotel forward along with our team here in Pembrokeshire. I look forward to implementing our exciting plans alongside Neil and Zoe as we continue to build on Grove’s achievements to date.”