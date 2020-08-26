NARBERTH and Whitland Rotary Club - along with everyone else - have found their normal fundraising activities hit for six this year and have had to think outside the box to come up with new and innovative ideas.
Following on from the success of their inaugural virtual duck race, which raised the magnificent sum of £1,200, the Rotarians have produced both a Narberth and a Whitland Then and Now Calendar for 2021, and were delighted to recently launch the Narberth calendar at The Plas Hyfryd Hotel, Narberth.
The club is grateful to Stephen Thornton of Valero Energy, Pembroke Refinery who have kindly sponsored the printing cost of the calendars, which means that every penny raised will go to the charities and good causes supported by Rotary in the year ahead.
The calendar features both current colourful photos by Rotarian Mary Adams of Powerpix Event Photography, Malcolm Richards Photography and Rotarian John Sleigh along with iconic historic images of the town supplied by Narberth Museum.
The calendars, already in great demand, cost just £7 each and are available to buy in Narberth at Nobles Newsagents, Number Six the High Street, Rushacre Garage, Narberth Museum and the Bloomfield Centre. All these outlets who are selling the calendars on behalf of the club and passing on every penny to charity.
The club are now eagerly awaiting the delivery of the Whitland Calendar which will be available soon.