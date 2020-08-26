MEMBERS of Pembrokeshire's Women's Institutes have kept themselves busy during the coronavirus pandemic and recently nine women were all named as lockdown legends.

Institutes were recently asked to nominate someone who had gone above and beyond and the difficult task of choosing the winners fell on the Federation Chair Jenny Longland.

Jenny said: “We have all faced times that have been so difficult for us all, but being a very positive person myself I have encouraged WI’s to keep in contact, as we are a very strong movement, and so active, we look forward to better times, we as a county are celebrating our centenary year in 2021 with so many events planned, we hope that we can all enjoy our special year.”

The top nine ladies were awarded a Cwtch Box or Cwtch Bag filled with goodies for them to enjoy.

From putting together local newsletters, quizzes, zoom sessions, shopping for others, walking dogs to making old gowns, the members have kept themselves busy.

Anne-Marie Littlewood, a member of St Issells, put newsletters together of local news, some hints and tips, quiz and photographs for members to enjoy, she was described as a “real lifeline” for many members.

Barbara Biebrach, a member of Nolton WI, was described as the lynch pin of their WI informing members of everything going on, she also set up weekly zoom sessions for the PFWI’s Ukaladies group so members could practice together each week and learn new pieces.

Bronwen Knox is a member of Carew WI and during lockdown she has been extremely busy shopping for those members shielding, cooking and delivering meals to those in need, walking members dogs, and also finding time to make face masks.

Cynthia Jennings, from Puncheston and District WI, has been keeping in contact with members regularly proving them with information and quizzes, encouraging members to use zoom and is organising a garden tea party.

Gill Orchard, a member of Lamphey and District WI, has coordinated several members of her WI to make gowns for local surgeries and between the members they have made 147 gowns from old sheets and duvet covers. These were supplied to surgeries all over Pembrokeshire, Gill fondly named her ‘army’ of volunteers as the Gown Clowns.

Jill Wye is one of two members who have won from Menevia WI, she has been fantastic in organising members to make laundry bags, headbands and face masks for district nurses, care home workers, Doctors surgeries and many more, over 1200 pieces have been made.

Lynne Upsdell from Dinas Cross WI has also been busy keeping members of her WI informed with all local news, correspondence from WI House and generally keeping everyone’s spirits up.

Pat Rogers from Wolfscastle WI arranged a buddy system so all members were able to keep in touch. She sent e-cards to members in April during the darkest Covid-19 days and also coordinated regular Newsletters and arranged several zoom meetings.

She and her husband also started Tin Man Tuesday, a food bank donation collection in the village, which has been very successful.

Sue Preece, also from Menevia WI, has been busy producing and distributing newsletters each month which included quizzes, craft ideas, recipes and local news.

Jenny Longland added: “Pembrokeshire WI is very proud of all their members, and look forward to be able to meet up again soon.”