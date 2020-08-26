CHILDCARE businesses in Pembrokeshire who have experienced a drop in income due to Covid-19 can now apply for a new Childcare Providers Grant.

The one-off grant is being offered by Pembrokeshire County Council thanks to funding from the Welsh Government.

It is designed to help providers meet the additional financial burdens they have faced since March.

Many settings have seen a drop in income while continuing to meet costs such as rent, utilities and unmet wage costs.

The scheme is available for CIW-registered childcare businesses like day nurseries, playgroups and crèches who haven’t been able to access other government support packages.

Most businesses will be eligible for a grant of up to £2,500. Subject to criteria, some may be eligible for a grant of up to £5,000.

Full details, including how to apply, are available at https://www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/business-advice-and-support/childcare-providers-grant

Steven Richard-Downes, Director for Education, said the grant will provide dedicated support for the childcare sector.

“This essential sector not only provides services to families but also supports the local economy and skills agenda in Pembrokeshire,” he said. “We’re pleased to offer this much-needed financial lifeline.”

The grant is open to applications until the fund is fully committed or October 31, 2020, whichever is earlier.

Applications will be dealt with on a first come first served basis. This may lead to applications not being appraised after they have been submitted if the fund is fully committed.

The Welsh Government has absolute discretion on the duration and terms of the fund.

For further details please email childcarebusinessgrant@pembrokeshire.gov.uk or phone 07557 191437.