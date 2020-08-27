A MEMORIAL plaque, paying tribute to the four construction workers who lost their lives when the Cleddau Bridge collapsed just over 50 years ago, has now been replaced.

On a very warm June day 50 years ago tragedy struck out of the blue – and Pembrokeshire and one of its flagship projects became national headline news, as a recent report from Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre recalled.

Work was well under way constructing the Cleddau Bridge – linking the north and south shores of the Haven Waterway.

On Tuesday, June 2, as another box girder section was being moved into its place, the partly completed bridge on the southern side collapsed - ‘like a stick of toffee’ as one horrified witness remembered.

Four construction workers were killed and five were injured in those few seconds.

Work on the Cleddau Bridge had begun the previous year. The contract had been awarded in September 1968 at a cost of £2.1 million, and was expected to be completed by March 1971.

After the collapse, and the inquiry that followed, work began again in 1972.

The bridge finally opened in March 1975.

The plaque was replaced by Pembroke Dock Town Council recently.

Pembroke Dock Town Clerk Sarah Scourfield said it was hoped that the plaque would have been in place for the 50th anniversary in June, but, due to Covid- 19, there was a delay.

The plaque is in memory of William Baxendale, George Hamilton, and Evan Phillips and James Thompson.