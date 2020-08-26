THE safe and phased re-opening of Pembrokeshire’s leisure centres is continuing with the opening of indoor fitness classes and swimming pools next Tuesday (September 1). Crymych Leisure Centre will also re-open on that date.

It follows a successful first phase which saw leisure centre gyms and outdoor classes open on August 17.

All sessions must be booked and paid for in advance and customers are reminded not to visit leisure centres if they have any Covid-19 symptoms.

“We’ve been really pleased with the first phase and would like to thank all our customers and our team for working together to help keep our facilities safe,” said Gary Nicholas, Pembrokeshire County Council’s leisure services manager.

“Phase Two will see the continued need for users to book their visits in advance for classes, the swimming pool and the gym.”

Swimming pools in all leisure centres have adopted new arrangements in line with Covid-19 guidelines.

Initially, ‘lane swimming’ will be the primary offer, so users must be able to swim continuously. Other sessions such as Aquafit, will also be introduced in this initial phase.

Swimmers will need to arrive at the poolside ‘beach ready’ (i.e. wearing their costume under their clothes) as most changing rooms are closed.

They will be required to hand sanitise on arrival and asked some Covid-19 related questions by a staff member before entering the pool area.

A staff member will allocate each swimmer a space on the poolside for changing and provide them with a box for all personal belongings. Lockers and showers will not be available so users are encouraged to bring essential items only.

After their session, swimmers are asked to towel off and dress in the loose, comfortable clothing they are advised to wear to the pool (in Haverfordwest the changing village will be open for post-swimming changing – showers will not be available).

Full details – including session times, how to book, payment details, and advice on changing arrangements - are on Pembrokeshire Leisure’s website at pembrokeshireleisure.co.uk/covid-19-info/pool-reopening-info/ or on the Pembrokeshire Leisure app.

It is planned that timetables and range of activities will develop over the coming weeks and months. Available sessions can be viewed on the app and via the booking tab on the website.

News on junior activities and swimming lessons will be announced when it is deemed practical and safe to offer them, in line with Welsh Government guidance.

September 1 will also see the launch of a new membership called BeActive.

Julie Ashley Jones, business improvement manager at Pembrokeshire Leisure, explained: “We know that there will be customers that still wish to wait a little longer before returning. For that reason, all memberships will remain frozen. For those ready to return you can use our app or visit our website to take out our temporary BeActive membership.

“We have acknowledged that with a reduced offering in place there is a need for a reduced monthly fee. Our BeActive membership for just £19 per month with no contract will include use of our pools, classes and gyms.”

She added: “With physical health and mental wellbeing becoming an important part of how people start to return after lockdown, the opening of facilities across Pembrokeshire will be a massive plus for many people.”

Cllr Paul Miller, cabinet member for economy, culture, leisure and tourism, said: “The new arrangements are designed to offer a safe, phased return to leisure centres for everyone and the team are looking forward to introducing a wider variety of sessions as soon as they can.”

*To keep up to date with the latest developments at Pembrokeshire leisure centres, please view www.pembrokeshireleisure.co.uk or view the social media for your local leisure centre.

*Information is also available on Pembrokeshire Leisure’s social media at www.facebook.com/pembrokeshireleisure/