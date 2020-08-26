CHILDREN over the age of 11 are recommended to wear a face covering indoors where social distancing is not possible.

That is the latest advice from the Welsh Government who have also said that face coverings are likely to be of little benefit to children under the age of 11.

The advice builds on recent publications from the UK Chief Medical Officers and Deputy Chief Medical Officers and the World Health Organisation.

In a joint statement from Vaughan Gething, Minister for Health and Social Services and Kirsty Williams, Minister for Education, they say that it is vital that young people feel confident in the measures that are being put in place.

The statement reads: “It is vital children and young people, parents and the education workforce feel confident that all measures are being taken to protect them as they return to schools and colleges.

“Welsh Government has already issued operational guidance to schools and colleges, and schools have worked hard to implement safety measures. The opportunity for pupils to attend school before the end of the summer term to check in, catch up and prepare allowed schools to test these measures.

“We are advised that while face coverings are likely to be of little value in children under the age of 11 years, the rates of infection and transmission increase after from the age of 11 onwards and could have a role in risk mitigation.

“The current advice from the Chief Medical Officer for Wales is that face coverings are recommended for all members of the public over 11 years in indoor settings in which social distancing cannot be maintained, including schools and school transport.”

Social distancing will still be required in the classroom, so face to face teaching without coverings can continue.

The Welsh Government has said that the overall interests of the young person must be given priority and that there must be no risk of exclusion from transport to school. Face coverings may need to be provided to young people who don’t have them, if they are recommended locally.